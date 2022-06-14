Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, Jubilee Day, Black Independence Day and Freedom Day, is an annual occasion that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The day commemorated the end of slavery in the United States. It was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth 2022 will be marked on Friday, June 19, when people will visit different exhibitions and read books by African-American writers. From origin to celebration, click on the Twitter link below to understand in detail Jubilee Day. Juneteenth 2022: Know Date, History, Significance – Everything To Know About the Day That Celebrates the End of Slavery in the United States.

Here's All You Need To Know About Juneteenth 2022

What is Juneteenth and how did it become a holiday? Here's what you need to know https://t.co/LJyIbKJcOv — Bloomberg (@business) June 14, 2022

