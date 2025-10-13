Shares of Yes Bank Ltd (NSE: YESBANK) opened at INR 24.20 on Monday, October 13, up from the previous close of INR 24.00, marking an early trade gain of 0.21% by 10:15 AM. The stock has shown strong momentum recently, hitting a 52-week high of INR 24.30 on October 10 and rising over 15% in the past month. Over three months, YESBANK has surged nearly 21%, while year-to-date gains stand at 22%. This follows the bank’s recent allotment of 12,45,046 equity shares through the exercise of stock options, raising INR 1.67 crore. The momentum comes ahead of the Board meeting scheduled on October 18 to approve Q2 FY26 financial results. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 13, 2025: Tata Motors, Infosys and Phoenix Mills Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, October 13:

Yes Bank Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

