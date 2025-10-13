Mumbai, October 13: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, October 13, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Stocks of companies such as Avenue Supermarts, Tata Motors, Infosys and Mahindra Lifespace Developers are likely to be in the focus during Monday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares during today's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in the spotlight on October 13.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Avenue Supermarts, Tata Motors, BLS International, Welspun Enterprises, Infosys Ltd, Phoenix Mills, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company, and Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd will be on the list of stocks to watch out for on Monday, October 13. Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: DMART), BLS International Services Limited (NSE: BLS), Welspun Enterprises Limited (NSE: WELENT) and Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) all closed Friday's trading session in green. Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Sensex Ends at 82,654, Nifty Closes 104 Points Higher; Pharma, Banking Stocks Lead Rally.

Notably, stocks of Avenue Supermarts Limited (NSE: DMART), BLS International Services Limited (NSE: BLS), Welspun Enterprises Limited (NSE: WELENT) and Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY), all ended last trading session of Friday, October 10, on a positive note after rising by INR 22.90, INR 0.60, INR 7.50 and INR 2.60 each. On the other hand, shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS) closed in red after falling by INR 1.95. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

That said, stocks of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (NSE: MAHLIFE) and Hindustan Construction Company Limited (NSE: HCC) both closed Friday's trading session in green after witnessing growth of INR 12.50 and INR 0.93 each, respectively. Similarly, shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (NSE: SANOFICONR) and Phoenix Mills Ltd (BSE: PHOENIXLTD) both ended last trading session on a positive note. Stocks of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (NSE: SANOFICONR) and Phoenix Mills Ltd (BSE: PHOENIXLTD) closed Friday's trading session in green after rising by INR 28.40 and INR 4.35 each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

