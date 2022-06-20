"You can't stop people from being ambitious but you can certainly inspire awareness in their hearts so that they know the distinction between needs and unchecked desires. How many resources we have and how are we consuming them is a fine balance and that balance can only be revealed to you in the truest sense of the word if you are conscious enough," says Pankaj Tripathi as he sits for an exclusive chat on a rather windy afternoon in Mumbai.

Dressed in a Khaddi kurta and Pajamas, Tripathi cuts a clean figure-an individual who keeps an astute tap on his own carbon footprints and how he strives to lower them with some smart and sustainable choices he makes in his private space. "You can't really bring about change by making a film for the sake of revolution of sorts. You make films to entertain the audiences, that the audiences, in the end, have a meaningful takeaway that only adds to your craft and caliber as an artist is a different matter altogether," opines Tripathi. Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga: Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta Share BTS Picture From the Sets of Srijit Mukherji’s Film

In his forthcoming outing titled Sherdil, Tripathi is all set to portray a common man's plight in an unusual way ( the motif of the common man we have seen in his previous outings such as Kaagaz or Mimi). Does the template come to him organically and how does he keep his character relevant in every story, one wonders " one can be lion-hearted (Shedril) but you need some reasons and some incredible circumstances to inspire that bravery and that courage in your heart. You can be extraordinarily common who does incredible things in challenging circumstances." insists Tripathi. KK's Song Dhoop Paani Bahne De From Pankaj Tripathi's Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga Unveiled (Watch Video)

Inspired by the real events that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve where people used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on, and then claim compensation from the administration, Sherdil is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The film also features Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

