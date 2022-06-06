Late singer KK's song 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' by Gulzar saab with the composition of Shantanu Moitra is finally out. It is a song from Adil Hussain, Pankaj Tripathi's film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and KK fans can watch the song below: Terence Lewis Pays Heartfelt Tribute to KK; Shares His Dance Video on Late Singer’s Song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – WATCH.

Watch KK's Song Dhoop Paani Bahne De Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)