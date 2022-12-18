50 Cent’s latest Insta post featuring Megan Thee Stallion changing into Jussie Smollett has gone viral on the internet. 50 Cent shared a meme to share his thoughts over the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. He captioned it saying, “Damn i’m confused all this shit going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.” Megan Thee Stallion Says ‘I’ve Been Turned Into Some Kind of Villain’ As She Testified Against Tory Lanez Over Alleged Shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion Changing To Jussie Smollett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)