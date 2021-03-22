The 67th National Film Awards are finally announced today. The ceremony honoured work from the year 2019. FYI, the awards were supposed to take place in May 2019 but got pushed due to the coronavirus. From Kangana Ranaut to Dhanush, check out the winners below.

Feature Films:

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Marakkar ran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction Award:

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction:

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay:

Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male PLayback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Non-Feature Films:

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Best Film Critic - Sohini Chattopadhyaya

Best Book on Cinema - A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema

Most Film Friendly State - Sikkim

Watch The Winners Announcement Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)