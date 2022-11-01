AP Dhillon shared posts on his Insta Story and informed his fans about the ‘unfortunate injury’ that he suffered from while on his US tour. The Indo-Canadian singer has apologised to fans for not being able to perform in San Francisco and Los Angeles due to his health condition. He even shared the rescheduled dates of the concerts. Check out his posts below: Rambha Gets Into Car Accident While Picking Kids Up From School, Daughter Sasha Hospitalised for Treatment.

AP Dhillon Injured

AP Dhillon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rescheduled Dates

AP Dhillon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

