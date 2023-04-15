Apurva Nemlekar took to social media to inform the sudden demise of her brother Omkar Nemlekar. Aged 28, he died after suffering cardiac actress. Apurva, known for her works in Marathi films and television shows, shared a few pics and penned an emotional note on Instagram in her brother’s remembrance. She wrote, “I would give anything for just one more day, just one more second. But I've learned to trust in unconditional love because one profound thing about death is the love never dies.” Mukesh Chhabra's Mother Passes Away.

