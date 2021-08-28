Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit was all over the news after her MMS was leaked online. Now, days after the nude video went viral, the actress has finally broken her silence and reportedly said that the girl in the video is not her. She has also alleged that some people are trying to tarnish her image. Amid the chaos, Priyanka has been constantly sharing videos/pictures on social media to stay positive.

Priyanka Pandit Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka pandit 😇 (@priyanka_pandit_)

