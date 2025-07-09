Priyanka Pandit, once a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri film industry, disappeared from the public eye after an MMS video leak scandal, allegedly featuring her, surfaced online. The incident led to significant turmoil in her career, nearly ending it. However, she re-emerged in the spotlight once she embarked on a transformative spiritual journey in Vrindavan. Her bhakti viral videos and social media posts on Premanand Maharaj’s teachings have earned her major followers. Priyanka Pandit’s spiritual path starkly contrasts with her previous life in showbiz. Her Instagram posts reflect this transformation as she dedicated her life to bhakti and Lord Krishna’s worship. Bhojpuri Actress Priyanka Pandit Breaks Her Silence on MMS Leak, Claims She’s Not the Girl in the Viral Clip.

Priyanka Pandit Bhakti Viral Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka pandit 😇 (@priyanka_pandit_)

Priyanka Pandit's Spiritual Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka pandit 😇 (@priyanka_pandit_)

Priyanka Pandit's Transformative Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka pandit 😇 (@priyanka_pandit_)

Her Videos Go Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka pandit 😇 (@priyanka_pandit_)

