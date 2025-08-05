A video featuring Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and singer-actor Pawan Singh has gone viral on social media, sparking buzz among fans. The duo is most likely seen at the launch of Pawan Singh’s latest song "Pape Padi". In the clip shared on Instagram, Trisha is dressed in a shiny black ghaghra choli, exuding glamour, while Pawan keeps it casual in a laid-back, comfortable look. The two appear cosy and cheerful, fuelling speculation and fan chatter online. "Pape Padi", featuring Queen Shalinee, is the latest upbeat Bhojpuri track that blends catchy beats with vibrant visuals, quickly gaining traction online. Known as one of the most influential stars in Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh continues to dominate the industry with his powerful screen presence and chart-topping songs.

Trisha Kar Madhu Viral News Video With Pawan Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Kar (@trishakarmadhuofficial)

Watch 'Pape Padi' Song Featuring Pawan Singh and Queen Shalinee

