Bhojpuri actress and singer Trisha Kar Madhu has once again set social media on fire with her latest dance reel on Instagram. The actress, known for her sizzling performances, looks red hot as she grooves to the peppy beats of the Bhojpuri song "Sasu Tohar Beta." Dressed in a bold and glamorous outfit, a red hot satin co-ord set, Trisha’s energetic moves and captivating expressions have left fans mesmerised. The video has quickly gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments from her followers. Fans can’t stop praising her dance skills and stunning look, making this another trending moment for the popular Bhojpuri star. Trisha Kar Madhu Viral Videos: Why Is Trisha Kar Madhu So Popular?

Trisha Kar Madhu New Dance Viral Video on Bhojpuri Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Kar (@trishakarmadhuofficial)

