The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have unveiled the teaser of the comedy-thriller today (April 14) and the little glimpse from the flick is indeed captivating. Right from the "Ami Je Tomar" BGM to the entry of the lead star Kartik Aaryan, BB 2 looks intriguing. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser to Be Attached With Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 in Theaters - Reports.

Watch Video:

<

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)