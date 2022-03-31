Crash Landing on You's star couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are married to each other and the event had some of the South Korean stars as guest. The wedding took place at the Aston House of the Walkerhill Hotel & Resorts in Seoul, South Korea and the guest list of the star-studded night include Jang Dong Gun and Ko So Young, Sol Kyung Gu and Song Yoon Ah among others.

Below is BinJin Wedding Guest List

The list of guest that even any korea prestige award show will jealous too see it 😅 The power than BinJin hold 🔥😳 https://t.co/cIoH6y3inZ — SHIN Hwa-Nee 🧡💎 (@Msfshcj) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)