The highly anticipated South Korean series Squid Game Season 2, starring Lee Jung-jae and Gong Yoo, made a grand premiere on Netflix on December 26. Earlier this month, Cadbury 5 Star partnered with the Netflix show to launch a unique contest in India for fans in India as a part of their #Eat5StarDoNothing campaign. The symbols Circle, Triangle, and Box play a significant role in the series. One lucky winner who found these symbols on the 5-Star packs would win a jackpot. And it looks like the nation finally has its winner! It was revealed that all three symbols, which are the theme of the series, could be found in the vegetarian labelling on the chocolate wrapper. Confused? Watch the video below to understand better. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Squid Game’ x Cadbury 5 Star #Eat5StarDoNothing Challenge

