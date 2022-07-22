Akshay Kumar, who will be starring in the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, took to the micro-blogging site and congratulated Suriya and team SP for winning many trophies at the recently announced 68th National Film Awards. "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours," a part of Akki's tweet read. 68th National Film Awards: Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Ayyappanum Koshiyum and More - Here's Where You Can Watch The Award Winning Films Online.

Check It Out:

Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)