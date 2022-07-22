The winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on July 22. Right from the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru winning big at the awards show to Ajay Devgn and Suriya sharing the Best Actor trophy for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru respectively, all winners were indeed deserving ones. Apart from them, other major winners at National Film Awards were Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Hindi movie Toolsidas Junior, Mandela, and Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Wins Big, Ajay Devgn Shares Best Actor Award; Check Out the Complete List of Winners.

However, just in case, you are scratching your head about where to watch these above films online. Well, fret not, as we have got you covered. Have a look at the list below and see the award winning movie you want to this weekend. Check it out. 68th National Film Awards: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Wins Five Prestigious Awards; Twitterati Says The Tamil Superstar Received The Best Birthday Gift.

Best Feature Film - Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video

Best Popular Film - Tanhaji on Disney+ Hotstar

Best Director Posthumously - Ayyappanum on Prime Video

Best Hindi Film - Toolsidas Junior on Netflix

Best Debut Film Director & Dialogues - Mandela on Netflix

Best Tamil/Editing Film - Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum on Sony LIV

Best Malayalam Film - Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam on Sony LIV

Congratulations to all the winners! So, which film are you going to watch first? Tell us in the comment section below.

