Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stole the show at the 69th Filmfare Awards with their dance to the song "Jamal Kudu" from Animal. A video circulating on social media captured their groovy performance, where Ranbir showcased his dance moves and kissed Alia sweetly. Performing the hook step with a drink balanced on his head, Alia joined Ranbir in the audience. Clad in a stunning beige saree and corset blouse, Alia looked radiant, while Ranbir, who initially wore a black suit on the red carpet, changed into black pants and a white blazer for the performance, melting hearts online. Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Wins Best Music Album, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Bags Best Screenplay at 69th Award Show.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Viral Dance Video From Filmfare Awards 2024

