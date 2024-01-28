69th Filmfare Awards kicked off in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, with hosts Karan Johar and Manish Paul. Celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerised the audience with their performances. Apart from these, notable wins included Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal for Best Music Album and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Best Screenplay Award for 12th Fail. Now, let's explore the winners' list in detail. Filmfare Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, and More Celebs Arrive in Style for 69th Filmfare Awards (View Pics & Videos).

Bhupinder Babbal Wins Filmfare Awards For Best Playback Singer (Male): 

 

Shilpa Rao Wins  Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female): 

Animal Wins Best Music Album Award:

 

 
 
 

Amitabh Bhattacharya wins Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics:

 

Shreyas Puranik wins R D Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent:

 

 
 
 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wins Best Screenplay Award for 12th Fail: 

 

