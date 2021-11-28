There’s just two days left for the grand trailer of ’83 to be released, but ahead of it, film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh has shared a brand new poster that also features his team members. Kabir Khan’s directed film revolves around the Indian cricket team that had won the 1983 World Cup. In this new poster, one can see the entire team beaming with joy as they celebrate their biggest win. The actor has also shared a quote of Kapil Dev who had captained the Indian cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It reads, ‘Like people says, taste the success once… tongue want more’.

’83 New Poster

