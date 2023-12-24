Aadar Jain, who officially confirmed his relationship with Alekha Advani in mid-November, took to Instagram yesterday to express heartfelt birthday wishes to his ladylove. He shared a collection of unseen photos capturing moments from their trips, parties, family gatherings and other events. He wished Alekha saying, “Happy Birthday Babyyy”. The birthday girl responded to her beau’s post by commenting, “Thank you for making it so special my baby. I love you!” Who Is Alekha Advani? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's New Girlfriend and Tara Sutaria’s Close Friend!

Aadar Jain’s Birthday Post For Alekha Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

