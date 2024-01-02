As the wedding day of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, approaches on January 3, the excitement intensifies with preparations in full swing at their Mumbai residences. Delightful visuals have emerged, showcasing the adorned spaces, brimming with festivity. A glimpse into Aamir's house reveals two floors adorned with twinkling fairy lights, while Reena's residence shines with a profusion of flowers and lights. These decorations signify the onset of pre-wedding celebrations, uniting both families in joyous anticipation of the forthcoming union. Ira Khan Shares Loved-up Picture With Beau Nupur Shikhare Ahead of January 3 Wedding!.

Aamir and Reema's House Decorated Ahead of Daughter Ira's Wedding:

