A whirlwind of excitement surrounds Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, as she prepares to wed her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. In a heartwarming pre-wedding gesture, Ira recently shared a candid moment on Instagram. The image captures the duo seated outdoors, radiating joy. Nupur tenderly leans on Ira's shoulder as she delicately rests her hand on him. Ira dons a black outfit layered with a cozy brown sweater while Nupur opts for a sleek black leather jacket. The unaccompanied post simply tags Nupur's Instagram handle, letting their affectionate embrace speak volumes. Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Shares First Glimpse of Pre-Wedding Fun With Friends and Family (View Pics).

See Ira Khan's Photo With Nupur Shikhare:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare (Photo Credits: Instagram)

