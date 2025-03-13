The media present at Aamir Khan's press meet ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025, were in for a surprise when the Bollywood superstar confirmed he is dating a woman named Gauri Spratt. The actor introduced her to the media, revealing that she is an employee at his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. He shared that although he had known her for 25 years, it was only in the past year that they had started dating. Gauri, who is half-Tamilian and half-Irish, has met his family members, and they have warmly accepted her into their lives. Aamir Khan Drops Big Updates at Press Meet: Actor Confirms ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Announcement on 60th Birthday, ‘Mahabharat’ Still in Works (Watch Video).

