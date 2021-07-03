Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have released a joint statement announcing their separation after 15 years of marriage. In the note, the duo agrees to be each other's support when it comes to co-parenting and staying connecting with each other through films, non-charitable work and so on.

Aamir Khan and Wife Kiran Rao Announces Split Through a Joint Statement

AAMIR KHAN - KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021

