Netflix has dropped the teaser for Aap Jaisa Koi, starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, giving fans a glimpse of the captivating chemistry between the two leads. The film's story follows Madhavan’s character, a man in his mid-40s who, despite his age, has remained a virgin. He uses a dating app to connect with a younger woman, leading to an unconventional romance that unfolds in a refreshing way. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, promising a unique and intriguing storyline. ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 Teaser: Shefali Shah’s ‘Madam Sir’ Takes On a Ruthless Human Trafficking Ring, With Huma Qureshi As the Antagonist (Watch Video).

Watch 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Teaser:

Maddy and Fatima are in a romantic drama together 👀💕 and I'm seated for this chemistry class 🔥 Aap Jaisa Koi is coming soon, only on Netflix! #AapJaisaKoi#AapJaisaKoiOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/zntT1upp0O — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

