The makers of Kunal Kemmu-starrer Abhay Season 3 today (March 16) shared the trailer of the upcoming season and it looks dark. Going by the video, we see Kunal as cop Abhay Pratap Singh who's seen solving mysterious cases that will blow your mind. However, it's Vijay Raaz as 'the dark force' who will give you the chills. In the clip, we also get to see Tanuj Virwani and Rahul Dev playing murderers. Abhay 3: Kunal Kemmu to Return as Abhay Pratap Singh in Brand New Season of ZEE5’s Crime Show, Makers Drop Intriguing Motion Poster.

Watch Video:

