Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder who broke into his house on Thursday (January 16). The Bollywood actor was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a minor surgery and is currently recovering. Just minutes back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen arriving at the hospital to meet the actor. In a video that has surfaced online, Ranbir-Alia were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital with heavy security to check on Saif after the successful surgery. Earlier in the day, the Devara actor's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also spotted visiting their abba. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Arrive at Lilavati Hospital To Visit The Actor After His Injury in Robbery Attack (Watch Video).

Ranbir-Kapoor Alia Bhatt Visit Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital

