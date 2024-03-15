Acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar has lifted the lid on his next project, a theatrical release currently under production. In a recent interview, Sircar revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in his next. The filmmaker is known for movies like Piku, Vicky Donor among others. "I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man's journey," Shoojit told The Quint. Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Earns Rs 117.47 Crore Globally.

Abhishek Bachchan In Shoojit Sircar's Next

