Adbhut is the upcoming supernatural thriller helmed by Sabbir Khan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty would be seen in the lead. Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rohan Mehra would also be seen in key roles. The makers have shared a video that gives a glimpse of the lead actors. The intense background score, Nawazuddin’s dialogues and Diana’s brief appearance makes this video a perfect watch. The shooting of the film started in October and the makers are yet to announce the release date of this ‘most shocking film of the year’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Diana Penty In Adbhut:

