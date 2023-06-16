The highly anticipated film, Adipurush, has mesmerised moviegoers with its grandeur and breathtaking visual effects, leaving them in awe of the epic blockbuster. However, amidst the excitement, something extraordinary caught the attention of fans inside the theaters. A video went viral, capturing a remarkable moment when a monkey was seen intensely watching Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram on the big screen. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to speculation and fervent discussions among fans. Many viewers, captivated by the monkey's focused gaze, are now proclaiming that it might be a divine manifestation of Lord Hanuman himself, adding an enchanting and mystifying dimension to the film experience. Adipurush Review: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Win Hearts, Twitterati Hails Om Raut's Film As 'Epic Blockbuster'.

Check Out The Viral Video Here: