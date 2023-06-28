The Allahabad High Court has expressed its discontent on Adipurush starring Prabhas, cautioning the filmmakers about potential repercussions. The court made strong remarks, stating that if they remain silent, the consequences could be severe. The court highlighted the increasing incidents of controversy and criticised a previous movie that portrayed Lord Shankar in a humorous manner. Furthermore, the court drew attention to the potential consequences if a documentary depicting incorrect aspects of the Quran were made. The Court, however, clarified that the issue was not about any one religion, but, any particular religion should not be depicted in a bad light. Amid Adipurush Controversy, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan To Air Again On TV From July 3 (Watch Video).

Check Out The News Here:

[Adipurush Row] 'Concerned About Sentiments Of All Religions Equally; Sacred Texts Shouldn't Be Touched Like This': Allahabad HC Read more: https://t.co/gEEpr97Gvm#Adipurush #AllahabadHighCourt pic.twitter.com/tQltHc4qmN — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)