Bollywood witnesses blockbuster openings as the top 5 movies dominate the first-day box office in 2023. Prabhas' Adipurush leads with a staggering Rs 136.8 crore, followed closely by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at second place with Rs 129.6 crore. The third spot goes to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, securing Rs 104.86 crore. Gadar 2 claims the fourth position with an impressive Rs 53.7 crore, while Salman Khan's Tiger 3 rounds up the list at fifth place, earning a formidable Rs 43 crore. These thunderous first-day collections showcase the industry's ability to captivate audiences with compelling and high-performing films. Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's YRF Spy Universe Movie is 'Routine' But 'Watchable', Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo an Easy Highlight, Claim First Reactions.

See Tiger 3's First Day Collections Here:

