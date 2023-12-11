Google's Year in Search for 2023 in India showcases the nation's cinematic pulse, with blockbuster titles dominating the list. Topping the charts were Jawan and Gadar 2, reflecting audiences' diverse interests in patriotic and historical narratives. Followed closely were Oppenheimer and Adipurush. Rounding out the top ten was Leo, The Kerala Story, Tiger 3, and Varisu, hinting at the country's penchant for diverse genres. Google Year in Search 2023: Barbie, Oppenheimer Top the List of Most Searched Movies Globally, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Make The Cut.

Top Searched Movies in 2023:

