After all the controversy caused by Adipurush, dialogues writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has apologised for hurting "people's emotions" on Twitter. He wrote "I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation." Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 7: Hindi Version of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Film Earns Rs 123 Crore in India.

View Manoj's Full Tweet:

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं. अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ. भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

