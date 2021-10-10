Shah Rukh Khan and his family are going through quite a hard time due to Aryan Khan's arrest in an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship. If this was not enough, reports of Byju’s (educational technology company) putting a pause to all ads featuring SRK also hit the headlines. However, looks like Byju's this move has not gone down well with Shah Rukh admirers, as they have shown their distaste towards it. Netizens have slammed the company. Check out the reactions below. Aryan Khan Drug Case: BYJU's Stops Roll Out of Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan - Reports.

If Shah Rukh Khan's son is guilty then he should be punished but that does not mean that his parents should be slandered as he has enhanced the pride of India through his acting all over the world today.#SRK #ShahRukhKhan #byjus@iamsrk — Viral Patel (@ViralPa40425392) October 10, 2021

Indians dream of soaring high. But when self made people like Dhoni & Shah Rukh Khan ain't respected, made victim of their jealousy & blind agenda!!! These people don't deserve to dream.#byjus #ShahRukhKhan #NCB #AryanKhan #Even_Modi_Needs_BrandSRK #Boycott_SRK_Related_Brands — Nitin Kumar Agarwal (@nitinalwz) October 10, 2021

A Brand's ambassador will always be bigger than that brand at that moment, that's is why they chose to promote. It doesn't matter @BYJUS paused it's ads, because there are 1000 #BYJUS but only 1 Shah Rukh Khan.#WeStandWithSRK #WeStandWithAryanKhan #Even_Modi_Needs_BrandSRK — Md Jakir Hossain (@iamjakir2021) October 10, 2021

#AryanKhan is an adult, and the choices he makes are his own. His father #ShahRukhKhan doesn't drag him to those questionable parties and ask him to take d*ugs. So I really don't see the point of treating #SRK as if he has committed a crime. Anyway, #byjus is a shit app. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/97uL0ZApcR — §åmGïll 🌟 (@JDBtheROCKING6) October 10, 2021

u r so selfish #byjus. we only want to see our star shah rukh khan @iamsrk — rose (@itzrosekhaan) October 10, 2021

Who knew #byjus before SRK endorsement ? Respect brand recall capabilities of celebrities on which companies are raking in moolah for ages !#SRKPrideOfIndia — PrasunSG (@PrasunSG) October 10, 2021

