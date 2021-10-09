Aryan Khan's drug case has been a hot topic of discussion around the globe. The latest development around the same saw Shah Rukh Khan's son's bail plea getting rejected on Thursday (October 8). Now, amidst the tough times for the Khan pariwaar, as per latest reports in Economic Times, BYJUs, the educational technology company has paused all its ad featuring King Khan. The reason for it is obviously the ongoing investigation against his son in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Esplanade Court Rejects Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt And Munmun Dhamecha’s Bail Plea.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan has been a BYJUs brand ambassador since 2017. The report further elaborates that BYJU’s and SRK have a deal of Rs 3-4 crore annually to endorse the brand. If the above reports are true, then it's clear that the company does not want to keep any association with the actor amid Arya Khan's drug case. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Old Video of Shah Rukh Khan Saying Salman Khan Will Always Be There for His Family When In Trouble Goes Viral!

“They (Byju’s) have paused all SRK-related promotions for now. It had to be pulled as the company which is in the area of education wouldn’t like to be seen in promotions with him given the controversy (over the drug case involving his son),” a close source told the portal. said. However, there has been no official confirmation on this. “These ads were booked in advance—as is the process—so it took some time to stop all of them," the source added.

It was on October 3, when Aryan Khan and seven others were caught in a drug bust on a cruise ship. Reportedly, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of Hashish, 22 pills of MDMA, and 5 grams of MD. However, nothing was recovered from Aryan. Stay tuned for more updates.

