Ajay Devgn has hit back at South star Kichcha Sudeep for saying Hindi is no more a national language. The Runway 34 actor took to Twitter and slammed Sudeep over his controversial statement and claimed 'Hindi is India’s mother tongue and national language.' FYI, it was while talking about Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 success, Sudeep had mentioned, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language." Rudra Review: Ajay Devgn's OTT Debut Is Deliciously Dark and Gripping; Raashi Khanna is a Scene-Stealer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ajay Devgn's Tweet:

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

