The passing of Akira Toriyama, the visionary creator of the beloved Dragon Ball series, at 68 on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma, has left the world in mourning. Ajay Devgn, in response, took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute, expressing his profound sadness. In his message, Devgn reflects on Toriyama's enduring legacy and compares his absence to the impossibility of summoning the mythical Dragon Balls to fulfil the heartfelt wish of bringing him back. Toriyama's influence as a "Super Saiyan of inspiration" is undeniable, leaving an indelible mark that will continue to resonate and inspire generations to come, even in his absence. Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Series Creator, Passes Away at 68.

Ajay Devgn Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Akira Toriyama