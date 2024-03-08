Akira Toriyama, creator of the legendary Dragon Ball series, passed away on March 1 due to an acute subdural hematoma, according to an announcement from his studio, Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo. He was 68. In addition to his popular work, Toriyama also created Dr Slump and Sand Land and handled the character designs for Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon, and the Dragon Quest series. Steve Lawrence, Grammy and Emmy-winning singer, dies at 88.

RIP Akira Toriyama

'DRAGON BALL' series creator, Akira Toriyama has sadly passed away at age of 68. pic.twitter.com/FitIpps2hq — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)