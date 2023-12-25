After a long wait, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have unveiled their daughter Raha's face to the public. The couple was photographed in the city with their beloved daughter as they arrived to attend Kapoor family's Christmas brunch. Alia wore a floral printed mini dress, while Ranbir opted for a casual jacket with a black tee and jeans. Little Raha, charmingly dressed in a fairy frock with two ponytails, looked adorable. The family posed for photos before departing from the location. Watch the video below for a glimpse! Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt Shares Happy Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji and Family From Xmas Celebration (See Post).

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt With Daughter Raha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

