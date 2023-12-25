Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt Shares Happy Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji and Family From Xmas Celebration (See Post)

Actress Alia Bhatt shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations with family and friends on her Instagram handle. The actress shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations by posting pictures with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, hubby Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Alia wore a yellow dress with a Santa hairband for the occasion, capturing the festive season's essence. Ranbir was seen wearing a white tee shirt with beige pants accompanied by a sleeveless coat. Christmas 2023: Mariah Carey Looks Xmas Party Ready in Red Overcoat! See Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Christmas Celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

