Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt Shares Happy Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji and Family From Xmas Celebration (See Post)

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Christmas party. She shared photos of her Christmas celebrations with family and friends which saw Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji among others.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 25, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Actress Alia Bhatt shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations with family and friends on her Instagram handle. The actress shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations by posting pictures with her mother Soni Razdan,  sister Shaheen Bhatt,  hubby Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Alia wore a yellow dress with a Santa hairband for the occasion, capturing the festive season's essence. Ranbir was seen wearing a white tee shirt with beige pants accompanied by a sleeveless coat. Christmas 2023: Mariah Carey Looks Xmas Party Ready in Red Overcoat! See Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Christmas Celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

r">

Christmas 2023: Alia Bhatt Shares Happy Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji and Family From Xmas Celebration (See Post)

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Christmas party. She shared photos of her Christmas celebrations with family and friends which saw Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji among others.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 25, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Actress Alia Bhatt shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations with family and friends on her Instagram handle. The actress shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations by posting pictures with her mother Soni Razdan,  sister Shaheen Bhatt,  hubby Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. Alia wore a yellow dress with a Santa hairband for the occasion, capturing the festive season's essence. Ranbir was seen wearing a white tee shirt with beige pants accompanied by a sleeveless coat. Christmas 2023: Mariah Carey Looks Xmas Party Ready in Red Overcoat! See Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Check Out Alia Bhatt’s Christmas Celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Alia Bhatt Ayan Mukerji Christmas 2023 Christmas 2023 Celebrations Christmas 2023 Greetings Christmas 2023 Party Merry Christmas 2023 Ranbir Kapoor Soni Razdan
You might also like
Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Drops New Intriguing Poster from Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movie, Sends Christmas Wishes (View Pic)
South

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Drops New Intriguing Poster from Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movie, Sends Christmas Wishes (View Pic)
Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Drops New Intriguing Poster from Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movie, Sends Christmas Wishes (View Pic)
South

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Drops New Intriguing Poster from Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movie, Sends Christmas Wishes (View Pic)
Pakistan Players, Staff Members Give Gifts to Australian Cricketers and Their Families on Christmas Ahead of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral
Cricket

Pakistan Players, Staff Members Give Gifts to Australian Cricketers and Their Families on Christmas Ahead of AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral
CJI DY Chandrachud Says 'New Set of Chambers Will Be Constructed For Members of Bar Who Do Not Have Allocated Spaces' at Christmas 2023 Event Inside Supreme Court
News

CJI DY Chandrachud Says 'New Set of Chambers Will Be Constructed For Members of Bar Who Do Not Have Allocated Spaces' at Christmas 2023 Event Inside Supreme Court
Sidharth Malhotra Kisses Wifey Kiara Advani As They Celebrate Their First ‘Merry Christmas’ Together; Check Out Their Lovely Pic!
Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra Kisses Wifey Kiara Advani As They Celebrate Their First ‘Merry Christmas’ Together; Check Out Their Lovely Pic!
Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra Kisses Wifey Kiara Advani As They Celebrate Their First ‘Merry Christmas’ Together; Check Out Their Lovely Pic!
Google Trends Google Trends
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
100K+ searches
Tulsi Pujan Diwas
100K+ searches
Salaar day 3 collection
50K+ searches
Santa Claus
50K+ searches
DMK Dayanidhi Maran
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
100K+ searches
Tulsi Pujan Diwas
100K+ searches
Salaar day 3 collection
50K+ searches
Santa Claus
50K+ searches
DMK Dayanidhi Maran
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma