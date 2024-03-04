The A-listers from B-town, including the Kapoors and Pataudis, were seen in attendance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a few candid moments with her family members from the gala affair and these pictures are all about glamour and heartwarming moments. From twinning with baby Raha in a printed outfit to sharing priceless moments with hubby Ranbir and posing stylishly with Kareena in ethnic attire, these pictures are packed with fashionable charm. Alia Bhatt and Baby Raha Look Adorable in Matching Animal Print Outfits at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Gala (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt’s Family Moments From Ambani Pre-Wedding Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

