With Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha all set to release at the theatres on August 11, a few Twitterati are not pleased. As they've started #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend online that's gaining momentum. However, amidst this hatred, we also have a few Tweeple's who are supporting LSC. And so, focusing on the positive side, let's see how Aamir's loyal fan are making sure his next is not boycotted by the audiences. Check it out. Aamir Khan on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha Twitter Trend: ‘It’s Sad That Some People Feel I Don’t Like India, Please Don’t Boycott My Film’.

Ohkay

I support #AamirKhan because he spoke out against lynchings and other human rights violations of Muslims. Which is still on going. He expressed worry about safety of his family and his community. Rightfully. It takes courage to do that. #india #LaalSinghChadha — RajSingh (@_zSingh_) August 1, 2022

Yussss

Tofaani Hype going around #LaalSinghChaddha ! This is call the megastardom of #AamirKhan , which stardomless actors like #RanbirKapoor & #AkshayKumar will never achieve! LSC sure shot 30Cr + opening loading! pic.twitter.com/oeCP7SwojR — Geralt (@Geralt763734751) August 2, 2022

Nice

I am Hindu but I will watch #LaalSinghChaddha with all my colleague on 11 August. Will book 20+ tickets when Advance booking starts. — LAAL SINGH CHADDHA (@aamir_buddy) August 2, 2022

Indeed

By not watching #LaalSinghChaddha for the following reasons will make you a zombie, a clan that has sacrificed it's thinking ability.. God has blessed you with a brain. Use them, reject agendas. Love the film, if it's worth it. Dislike it, if it's poor storytelling... https://t.co/hGFyafzIDF — Suvajit Mustafi (@RibsGully) August 2, 2022

Woah

Haha

New festival in India #bycottfestival. Bots hate voices which uphold and ask accountability of people in power. The chamchas are behind the screen and trending bycott. This will not work in southIndia. fans base will give f*#k the bots back. #LaalSinghChaddha#VikrantRona — bhakt (@gangsofbhakt) August 2, 2022

