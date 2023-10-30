Ananya Panday, who turned 25 today, is currently vacationing at the Maldives. On the special day, the birthday girl took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak-peek into her born day celebrations and it looks awesome. Right from the actress enjoying a candle night dinner, cutting cake to exploring a few happening spots on the island, her photo dump from the vacay is pretty fascinating. Not to miss, Panday slaying in multi-coloured beachy dress. Ananya Panday Birthday: Suhana Khan Drops Stunning Pics To Wish Her ‘Bestie’ on Her Special Day!

Ananya Panday Celebrates Birthday in Maldives:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)