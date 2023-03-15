A picture of Ananya Panday smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony is going viral online. In the now-deleted photo, the starkid can be seen holding a cigarette in her hand amidst guests during her cousin's pre-wedding festivity. Check it out below. Ananya Panday Looks Straight Out of a Fairytale in Skimpy Choli and Skirt at Cousin Alanna Panday's Pre-Wedding Function (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday's Viral Smoking Pic:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)