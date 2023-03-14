Ananya Panday was spotted attending her cousin Alanna Panday's pre-wedding festivity in Mumbai today. For the function, the actress was seen in a skimpy bralette choli which she paired with a long flowy skirt. From tip to toe, Ananya looked nothing less than a princess. She also posed with her mother for the paps. Bride-To-Be Alanna Panday Poses With Mom Deanne Panday at Her Pre-Wedding Festivity (View Pics & Videos).

Ananya Panday at Cousin's Pre-Wedding Festivity:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

