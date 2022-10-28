The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrrer Fighter dropped the new release date of the film today. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the actioner which was earlier to arrive in September 2023, is now all set to release on the big screens on 25 January, 2024. Fighter Release Date Announcement: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s Film To Hit Theatres on September 28, 2023 (Watch Video).

Fighter Release Date:

25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter pic.twitter.com/ywdLeTmwnI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2022

