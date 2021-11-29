Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in lead roles was released on the theatres on November 26. The film collected Rs 5.03 crore on Day 1, Rs 6.03 on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3, after such collection it stands total of Rs 18.61 crore. The movie saw quite nice growth on Day 2 and Day 3. We can hope that it might do well on Week 1, it's a very crucial time period for the flick. With the fans reactions and reviews, we listed that audiences are quite happy and impressed with Aayush's role.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation… #Maharashtra leads, despite 50% occupancy… Weekdays crucial for healthy Week 1 total… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 18.61 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lRY6KdZ74M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2021

